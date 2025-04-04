More details emerge after suburban HS teacher and former 1990s actor charged with grooming student

More details are coming to light after a suburban high school teacher and former actor with credits in popular 1990s and 2000s TV shows was arrested on felony charges of sexual abuse and grooming of a student.

William Schaub, 56, of La Grange, was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop near his home and was facing charges of allegedly grooming and sexually abusing at least one female student, according to police.

According to officials, Schaub has been an English teacher at Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville since 2013.

Police began their investigation in early March following an anonymous tip, Naperville Police Cmdr. Rick Krakow said. According to Krakow, inappropriate electronic messages were discovered between Schaub and a student between November of 2024 and March of 2025.

Police also found evidence of inappropriate physical contact between the two.

"Our investigation has not led to any information that would lead us to believe there’s another victim," Krakow said. "However, if anyone does have info about this case or any other similar, we encourage them to contact Naperville investigations division."

Schaub, who also worked in the high school's theater department, held a number of acting roles in popular TV shows and movies from the 1990s and 2000s, according to the film website IMDB, including "Will and Grace," "Alias," and "Beverly Hills, 90210."

Indian Prairie School District 204 officials said Schaub was placed on administrative leave following the allegations. The district released the following statement regarding Schaub's arrest.

"The Naperville Police Department has informed us that Neuqua Valley High School English teacher William Schaub was arrested and charged with multiple felonies related to incidents involving a current student. School officials became aware of the allegations on March 7 after receiving an anonymous tip about inappropriate behavior. Upon receiving this information, District 204 immediately started an investigation, placed Schaub on administrative leave, and reported the allegations to the Naperville Police Department.

Schaub started teaching in District 204 in 2013 after successfully completing a criminal background check.

We will be providing services at school for any student who may need support. Student safety is always the district’s top priority and the district is fully cooperating with the police in their investigation. We appreciate the collaboration of the Will County Child Advocacy Center, the Naperville Police Department, and the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office on this matter."