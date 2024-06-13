Muggy conditions, 90-degree temperatures and the risk of severe weather all loom in Chicago's Thursday forecast, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

"Another 90-degree day," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, of Thursday's temperatures. According to Roman, all areas are expected to hit either the upper 80s or low 90s, including the lakefront.

Early Thursday morning, conditions were already beginning to feel hot and humid, Roman continued.

"Feeling a little sticky out there," Roman said in the 5 a.m. hour. By afternoon, dew points in the 60s and 70s could make things feel more like the mid-90s, Roman added.

But hot and muggy air isn't the only part of Thursday's forecast.

Clouds are expected to increase in the afternoon, Roman said, with showers and storms developing around 1 p.m. However, a morning isolated storm near the Wisconsin border can't be ruled out, the National Weather Service reported.

An isolated storm can’t be ruled out toward the WI/IL stateline early this morning, otherwise expect additional thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, some likely severe. After a slightly cooler end to the week, hot and humid conditions return early next week. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/sd8IBLN1HR — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 13, 2024

After lunchtime, the risk of storms and showers increases, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with storm chances expected to last through around 10 p.m. Earlier in the day, storms were more likely in counties to the north, while counties to the south and west could see storms more towards the late afternoon and evening, the NWS added.

Here is a look at potential thunderstorm timing later today, with greatest coverage expected earliest along/north of I-80 this afternoon and latest along/south of I-80 late afternoon into the evening. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/8ikfQH6GJx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 13, 2024

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the entire Chicago area Thursday afternoon will be under a "slight" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level two of five. The storms carry the potential for several weather threats, Roman said, including damaging winds of up to 75 miles-per-hour, large hail up of to two inches in diameter, and heavy rain with localized flooding possible.

Additionally, while the threat of a tornado remains low, it cannot be ruled out, Roman said.

Counties further west, including LaSalle County, will be at an even higher risk of severe weather, Roman said, with the Storm Prediction Center ranking those parts at an "enhanced" risk of severe storms, which ranks as level three of five.

A threat for severe storms exists Thu PM and evening with the strongest storms capable of damaging winds and destructive hail along with localized flash flooding. Uncertainties in timing remain due to decaying AM storms potentially delaying warming north of I-80/88. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/uetXsY8i1U — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 12, 2024

Later Thursday evening and overnight, storms were expected to move out, and cooler conditions were expected to move in, Roman said.

Temperatures Friday and Saturday will drop down into the low 80s, Roman said, with potentially cooler temperatures along the late. By Sunday, temperatures are expected to rise back into the 90s, Roman said.