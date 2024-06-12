‘Long duration heat wave' could grip Chicago area next week

A long-lasting heat wave could grip the Midwest in the next week, with highs soaring into the mid-to-upper 90s and threatening records in the process.

According to new guidance issued by the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center, data is pointing to the “first long duration heat wave of the summer,” which could begin to grip the Chicago area as soon as Sunday and could last for up to a week.

Key Messages have been initiated for a long duration heat wave forecast to begin on Sunday across the Midwest and Mid-South while expanding/shifting towards the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes, and Northeast next week. Heat could linger through next weekend in the Midwest. 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/WgMaoa9Heo — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) June 12, 2024

During that time, highs are expected to soar into at least the mid-90s, with some warmer temperatures possible in areas away from Lake Michigan.

What’s more, low temperatures aren’t expected to provide much relief, with those forecasted lows settling into the low-to-mid 70s.

The WPC says there is a “moderate” risk of excessive heat through June 24 in the Midwest, taxing power grids and threatening residents without ready access to air conditioning and indoor spaces.

Should the heat wave materialize, Chicago’s best chance of setting daily temperature records could come between June 22 and 23, with both records currently standing at 97 degrees.

Another record that could fall is the highest minimum temperature recorded on June 21 in recorded history. That record stands at 74 degrees, with the mark having been set 101 years ago.