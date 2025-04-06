National Crime Victims' Rights Week kicks off in Chicago

April 6 through April 12 marks National Crime Victims' Rights Week (NCVRW) across the country. The Chicago Police Department started on Saturday with a meet and greet, where crime victims and their families could engage with detectives, CrimeStoppers and the Family Liaison Office.

In 2024 there were 68,179 reported complaints of violent crime across Chicago. But behind each of those is a victim and their families.

NCVRW is designed to connect resources to families following crime.

“The Family Liaison Office is there as navigators through this criminal justice process to work with that person, and all those impacted by a tragedy every step of the way," said Sgt. Pete Medina of the Chicago Bureau of Detectives. Medina is also the citywide coordinator for the Family Liaison Office, which works with families in Chicago year round.

“We have the opportunity to share information and learn about new programs all along the way. This is effective police reform in action," Medina said.

On Saturday Medina's office kicked off the beginning of a week full of events. This year's theme is 'kinship' to recognize that shared humanity should be at the center of supporting all survivors and victims.

Here's how Chicago Police will honor victims and offer support to families this week.

April 5 at 5100 W Harrison St from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: In recognition of National Crime Victims' Rights Week 2025, Bureau of Detectives Area 3 Family Liaison Office Team brings together community partners, Chicago Police Department members, Cook County Crime Stoppers, and BUILD, Inc. for a meet and greet community. There will also be a CSI (Community Social Impact) discussion to empower communities and connect available resources.

April 7 at 3510 S Michigan Ave from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.: Bureau of Detectives Area 1 Family Liaison Office hosts a Community Resource Fair for a chance to explore community resources providers, education, and job opportunity within the City of Chicago; featuring presentations by the Illinois Office of the Attorney General, Cook County Crime Stoppers, H.E.R.O Foundation and topics of crime victims' rights, compensation, healing and trauma.

April 12 at 501 E 90th Place from 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.: Bureau of Detectives Area 2 Family Liaison Office hosts a public Walk to Raise Awareness followed by a Community Family Resource Fair with collaborative community partners.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.