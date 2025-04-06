McHenry County

Man found deceased in overturned vehicle in McHenry County Saturday

First responders arrived on the scene shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, where they found a vehicle with heavy damage overturned approximately 75 feet off of the roadway in a field

By Grace Erwin

The Harvard Fire Protection District responded to reports of a vehicle crash with an occupant potentially trapped inside Saturday, police say.

First responders arrived on the scene shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, where they found a vehicle with heavy damage overturned approximately 75 feet off of the roadway in a field in unincorporated Harvard, Illinois, according to police.

The vehicle's only occupant was an adult male driver.

Paramedics located the man still inside the overturned vehicle upon arrival. He sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway was closed in both directions for several hours and was reopened around 7:45 p.m.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office and McHenry County Coroner's Office said they are investigating the crash. No further information was provided.

