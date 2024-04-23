Subpoenas served at Dolton Village Hall seek personnel records and disciplinary files

NBC Chicago has learned that two separate grand jury subpoenas were served Friday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation at Dolton’s Village Hall, requesting personnel records and disciplinary files from the village.

Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor, believes federal investigators likely have a case.

“It certainly looks like the feds have something,” Mariotti said. “They are not just fishing.”

The subpoenas were given to NBC Chicago by a source close to the investigation. One requests personnel and disciplinary files for almost 30 individuals.

Another subpoena requests all documents related to recently indicted village administrator Keith Freeman and several companies he’s involved with.

Federal authorities accuse him of making false statements and underreporting income in his bankruptcy petition. Village officials declined to comment on the matter.

“I think the feds are trying to build a public corruption case in Dolton. They indicted the village administrator, I would not be surprised if he is cooperating with law enforcement,” Mariotti said.

According to the subpoenas, Dolton’s Custodian of Records is requested to bring documents to the Dirksen Federal building on May 13 at 9:30 a.m. to testify before the grand jury.

Mariotti said he believes more subpoenas from federal authorities could be on the way.

“They are shaking the tree with these subpoenas to see if it yields some fruit," Mariotti said.

Dolton’s government is marred in accusations of misspending, lawsuits and probes.

Mayor Tiffany Henyard and Trustee Andrew Holmes are both the focus of a civil lawsuit brought by Henyard’s former assistant and a Dolton police officer, accusing Holmes of assault and battery and Henyard of retaliation.

Four Dolton trustees recently appointed former Chicago mayor and former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot as a special investigator.

The trustees have also sent a letter to the Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office, calling on him to investigate Henyard for violating the Open Meetings Act.

“Perhaps this is relief the village has been looking for the past couple of years when it comes to stopping the bleeding … stopping flow of money leaving the village without authorization of cooperate authorities- which is the board of trustees,” Burt Odelson, legislative counsel for the Dolton Village Board said.