Law firm representing village of Dolton resigns from pending cases

The law firm representing south suburban Dolton in at least 19 lawsuits in Cook County and federal court is planning to withdraw from the cases due to lack of payment.

NBC Chicago has obtained a copy of the April 24 letter sent to the village. The Del Galdo Law Group of Berwyn said by May 8 it will file motions to withdraw from the cases, which include jail suicides and officer-involved shootings.

The letter says no one wants to represent the village. It notes the village already had a $33.5 million judgement against it in another case, and it goes on to say, "We are not required to work for free and decline to do so."

In February, Dolton trustees voted to remove the law firm as the village's representative in pending lawsuits. At that same meeting, trustees called for an outside investigation into Mayor Tiffany Henyard, who later vetoed the move. Then trustees voted to override her veto.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The village's government is marred in accusations of misspending, lawsuits and probes.

The FBI recently served two subpoenas at Dolton Village Hall, seeking personnel and disciplinary files for almost 30 individuals as well as all documents related to Village Administrator Keith Freeman and several companies he's involved with.

Freeman has been indicted for an alleged bankruptcy fraud scheme. Federal authorities accuse him of making false statements and underreporting income in his bankruptcy petition. NBC Chicago has previously reached out to Freeman for a statement, but did not heard back.

Henyard and trustee Andrew Holmes are also both the focus of a civil lawsuit by Henyard's former assistant and a Dolton police officer.

The lawsuit accuses Holmes of assault and battery and Henyard of retaliation. Henyard is also the supervisor for Thornton Township. NBC Chicago has previously reached out to Henyard and Holmes for a statement, but did not heard back.

Trustees recently appointed Lori Lightfoot, Chicago’s former mayor and a former federal prosecutor, as a special investigator.

NBC Chicago reached out to Henyard for a statement, but did not heard back.