Multiple school buses involved in interstate crash in Chicago suburb

Multiple school buses were involved in a crash in a Chicago suburb Tuesday morning, authorities said.

According to Illinois State Police, a multi-unit crash involving at least three school buses took place just after 8:30 a.m. on northbound Interstate 55 at milepost 246 in Grundy County.

Authorities said minor injuries were reported at the scene, but further information on conditions or if those injuries involved students was not released.

Morris Hospital confirmed two people were transported to their hospital, none in serious condition, while Silver Cross Hospital said four patients were transported to their emergency room.

Additional school buses were being called to the scene "to aid in relocation," state police said, noting that the relocation site will be The Loves Truck Stop on the east side of I-55.

Braidwood police said they were working on transporting students back to Braidwood. Students were expected to return to Reed Custer Middle School following the state police investigation.

"There will be a large police presence at the Middle School to assist with reunification," Braidwood police said.

Just before 10:30 a.m., police said all students were relocated off the interstate.

Meanwhile, the right lane of I-55 remained temporarily closed, police said.

Check back for more on this developing story.