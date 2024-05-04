Surveillance video shows armed thieves storm West Town bar

Terrifying surveillance video captured the moment multiple gunmen held up a West Town bar and robbed multiple customers getting away.

Declan Morgan, the owner of Irish Nobleman Pub, 1367 W Erie St., was preparing to close up at around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday when three armed robbers entered the establishment. One of the gunmen stood as a lookout, while another robbed the customers at gunpoint and another hit the cash register, the bar owner explained.

As soon as the robbers left, someone immediately called 911. Morgan, meanwhile, went out the back door, and moments later the gunmen started shooting.

"They came out and opened fire on me and started shooting.. shot my vehicle here and my vehicle across the street... then they ran off," he said.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Police were investigating as of Saturday night, but no one was in custody.