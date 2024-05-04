‘Swatting' call leads to heavy police presence at Yorktown Center mall in Lombard

Police in west suburban Lombard were investigating on Saturday afternoon after a "swatting call" led to a large police presence at the Yorktown Center shopping mall, authorities said.

In a Facebook post, the village of Lombard said at around 4:10 p.m., the Lombard Police Department and surrounding law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a possibly armed individual at the mall.

Officers arrived and determined the threat wasn't credible and no threat to the public existed.

The incident was under investigation as a "swatting call," police said.

Less than two weeks earlier, a report of suspcious person at the mall prompted a heavy police presence. Approximately one hour after the initial report on April 23, village officials said the report was "unfounded," and that normal mall operations had resumed.