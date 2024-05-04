Dozens arrested at pro-Palestinian demonstration on Art Institute of Chicago campus

Note: The video in the player above is from a related reported on demonstrations at college campuses.

Dozens of people were arrested on Saturday afternoon during a pro-Palestinian protest organized by students from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, authorities said.

According to police and museum officials, an estimated 50 people were arrested for criminal trespass to property after failing to disperse from the Art Institute's downtown campus - despite several verbal warnings.

Tent encampments of protesters calling on universities to stop doing business with Israel or companies they say support the war in Gaza have spread across campuses nationwide in a student movement unlike any other this century. Demonstrations have also taken place at Northwestern University and the University of Chicago.

At approximately 11:00 a.m., demonstrators set up an encampment at a garden on the Art Institute of Chicago property in the 100 block of South Michigan Avenue. Demonstrators barricaded and locked the gates to fortify their position. pic.twitter.com/noUXw4TF6B — Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs (@CPD_Media) May 4, 2024

At around 11 a.m., a group of students from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago set up an encampment at the museum's North Garden, according to police and museum officials.

"...As it progressed, protesters surrounded and shoved a security officer and stole their keys to the museum, blocked emergency exits, and barricaded gates," Chicago police said in a post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

Demonstrations also stretched to Michigan Avenue, where a large police presence was visible.

In a statement, the Art Institute said student protesters were promised amnesty from academic sanction and trespassing charges if they agreed to relocate. The school also agreed to meet with a student group to discuss their demands. An agreement couldn't be reached after five hours, officials said.

Chicago police said at 3:30 p.m., the Art Institute requested officers take action to remove those illegally occupying the property. Demonstrators were given four warnings to disperse, the last of which was issued at 4:30 p.m.

Several demonstrators were given another opportunity to leave without arrest and then departed the property. Dozens who refused to leave were arrested for criminal damage to property, police said.