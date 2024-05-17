What happened at Eataly in Chicago? Police release details on what sparked heavy response

Hours after an incident inside Eataly in Chicago sparked a massive police presence and forced the popular Italian marketplace to close Friday, police have released new details on what happened.

According to authorities, officers were called around 9:20 a.m. to Eataly, located at 43 E. Ohio St. There, they said a man was involved in a "verbal and physical altercation" with two other people inside the business.

During the altercation, the man pulled out a firearm, which discharged during a struggle, police said.

No one was struck by the gunfire and the two people took the man's gun and fled the scene before officers arrived, authorities said.

The man who initially had the gun suffered minor injuries during the fight, according to police, but no other injuries were reported.

A heavy police presence was seen outside Eataly in the moments that followed, with road closures in place in the area as shoppers and customers reported a chaotic scene. Sources told NBC Chicago at least one person was taken into custody, however.

One customer told NBC Chicago she saw people running out of the store as she tried to go in for coffee.

A contracted employee said he was told to “get the hell out of here, someone has a gun.” Another employee said an incident happened on the second floor of the marketplace, adding that the building was evacuated and "someone came to tell us it was an emergency and we had to leave now."

NBC Chicago reporter Lexi Sutter said she witnessed one person loaded into an ambulance. The scene appeared chaotic as passersby and witnesses navigated the area, she said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Traffic was seen backing up along Ohio as police blocked streets. Ohio Street was blocked off near Wabash Avenue, according to traffic reports, citing "police activity."

Later Friday, a sign had been posted on Eataly's doors saying the market would be closed for the rest of the day.

"Ciao Eatalians," the sign read. "Eataly will be closed for the remainder of the day (Friday, May 17, 2024). We apologize for any inconvenience."

Police said the incident remains under investigation.