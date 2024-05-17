chicago news

Heavy police presence seen outside popular Eataly marketplace in Chicago

Police were called to the area of the Italian marketplace located at 43 E. Ohio St.

A heavy police presence was seen Friday morning outside Chicago's popular Eataly, with road closures in place in the area as shoppers and customers reported a chaotic scene.

Police were called after 9 a.m. Friday to the area of the Italian marketplace, located at 43 E. Ohio St..

Authorities did not provide information on what happened or if any injuries were reported. Sources told NBC Chicago at least one person was taken into custody, however.

One customer told NBC Chicago she saw people running out of the store as she tried to go in for coffee.

A contracted employee said he was told to “get the hell out of here, someone has a gun.” Another employee said an incident happened on the second floor of the marketplace, adding that the building was evacuated and "someone came to tell us it was an emergency and we had to leave now."

NBC Chicago reporter Lexi Sutter said she witnessed one person loaded into an ambulance. The scene appeared chaotic as passersby and witnesses navigated the area, she said.

Traffic was seen backing up along Ohio as police blocked streets. Ohio Street was blocked off near Wabash Avenue, according to traffic reports, citing "police activity."

Check back for more on this developing story.

