Man charged in killing of man in Bridgeview apartment complex parking lot

A 20-year-old man has been charged in the killing of a Bridgeview man in the parking lot of an apartment complex, village spokesperson Ray Hanania said.

Anthony Calderon, 20, of the 7700 block of West 65th Place in Bedford Park, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting, in which he allegedly shot 39-year-old Arturo Cantu twice at around 5 a.m. Wednesday as he left his apartment in the 7300 block of West 79th Street.

Cantu had remote-started his vehicle and was walking out to his car when Calderon allegedly confronted him.

Officials said Cantu's body was found on the side of his apartment building, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, surveillance video from nearby businesses helped police identify Calderon, who was taken into custody late Friday night.

Bridgeview Police Chief Ricardo Mancha called the shooting an "isolated incident" and added that an investigation into the motive behind the killing remains ongoing.

Calderon is slated to appear in bond court for an initial appearance Saturday afternoon.