Midwest theme park named the best in the nation by USA Today – and it's not the one you think

As weather heats up and more families head outdoors for summertime activities, a visit to the local theme park is often seen as the ideal place to have fun and create memories.

In an industry highlighted by high-budget parks in destination cities with thrilling rides and immersive theming to recognizable brands such as Disney, not every theme park lives up to those expectations.

And according to USA Today, they don't have to.

While the Midwest wasn't incredibly well-represented in this year's top 10, the region claimed both the 10th spot and the top spot, bookending a ranking of the greatest places to catch some thrills in a unique setting this summer.

Leading off the list in 10th place is perhaps the most famous amusement park in the country for roller coaster enthusiasts in the historic Cedar Point, located in Sandusky, Ohio.

Originally opening in 1870 and currently serving as the country's second-oldest operating amusement park, Cedar Point boasts 16 roller coasters on a peninsula in Lake Erie affectionately known as "America's Roller Coast."

Though the Midwest is home to other high-budget parks such as Six Flags Great America and Kings Island, one of the region's hidden gems was honored as the country's best theme park.

Nestled away in the tourist destination of Branson, Missouri is Silver Dollar City, a theme park taking full advantage of a picturesque forested setting that adheres to an 1880s mining theme.

In addition to an immersive theme that goes beyond the likes of Looney Toons and Peanuts, Silver Dollar City offers seven roller coasters, headlined by Time Traveler, the world's fastest, tallest and steepest spinning coaster that sends riders on a 90-degree spinning drop directly out of the station.

Rounding out the top three of the list was Knoebels in Elysburg, Pennsylvania and SeaWorld Orlando, respectively.

An independent theme park known for its free entry, picnic spaces and family-friendly thrills, the vintage wooden roller coaster Phoenix stands out as a favorite among locals and roller coaster enthusiasts alike.

SeaWorld Orlando, the chain's flagship park, is known for it's theme of marine life along with a selection of seven roller coasters, including four from lauded manufacturer Bolliger & Mabillard, locally known for having produced crowd favorites Raging Bull, Batman the Ride and X-Flight at Six Flags Great America, among others.

Below is a look at how USA Today's full top 10 shook out:

10. Cedar Point: Sandusky, Ohio

9. Busch Gardens Tampa: Tampa, Florida

8. Kennywood: West Mifflin, Pennsylvania

7. Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Williamsburg, Virginia

6. LEGOLAND California: Carlsbad, California

5. Dollywood: Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

4. Hersheypark: Hershey, Pennsylvania

3. SeaWorld Orlando: Orlando, Florida

2. Knoebels: Elysburg, Pennsylvania

1. Silver Dollar City: Branson, Missouri

The full list can be found here.