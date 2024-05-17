Illinois Lottery player wins first $10M grand prize on $50 scratch-off ticket

A certain game stood out to an Illinois lottery player when she went to purchase tickets recently - and it turned out to be for good reason.

The woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, won the first $10 million jackpot on the Illinois Lottery’s first-ever $50 scratch-off ticket, which is appropriately named $10 Million, according to a news release. The newly-minted millionaire made the purchase at the Casey's convenience store, 3499 Fosterburg Rd., in the city of Alton, along the Mississippi River, about 18 miles north of St. Louis.

Some big purchases are already in sight for the grand prize winner.

“...The first thing I plan to do is start a college fund for my daughter," she said. "We also love going to car shows, so we’re thinking about buying a bigger house with more garage space to indulge in our favorite hobby – buying vintage cars.”

But when it comes to the majority of the money, saving and investing will be priorities.

"The most important thing is to enjoy life with our family, and help provide for our kids and hopefully later in life, our future grandkids," the winner said.

Casey’s in Alton also lucked out. The store will receive a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount, or $100,000.

If you're holding out hope you'll one day join the ranks of other millionaires -- you do have a chance. While the lucky winner claimed one of the three $10 million prizes, two still haven't been won.