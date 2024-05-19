Woman denied pretrial release after allegedly orchestrating Bridgeview man's murder

A woman suspected of orchestrating the shooting death of her boyfriend was denied bond in a Cook County courtroom on Sunday, with prosecutors alleging that text messages sent to another lover show the way that the victim’s death was orchestrated.

According to authorities, 33-year-old Agnieszka Rydzewski allegedly orchestrated and encouraged the shooting death of Arturo Cantu Jr., who was killed on Wednesday as he left his suburban Bridgeview residence.

Officials allege that Rydzewski encouraged her coworker, 20-year-old Anthony Calderon, to kill Cantu so that they could have their own relationship, with prosecutors citing text messages allegedly sent between the pair in the lead-up to the killing.

One of the text messages, sent on May 9, allegedly said “we will be together once all is clear,” according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say that the text messages dated back to at least April between Rydzewski and Calderon, who was also denied bond when he was charged with first-degree murder on Saturday.

Diana Pacheco, Cantu’s mother, said that the shooting has left her shattered, and that she can’t believe her son is gone.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be the same,” she said. “My son didn’t deserve it. He was a very loving man, a hardworking jokester. He put a smile on our faces.”

Pacheco said that the news of her son’s death shocked her, and that the alleged motive left her stunned. Cantu and Rydzewski had allegedly been in a relationship for more than six years before his death.

“Leave. That’s all you have to do,” she said.