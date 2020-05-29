1,622 New Coronavirus Cases Reported as Illinois Enters Phase 3 of Reopening

More than 1,600 new coronavirus cases were reported in Illinois as nearly all of the state eases restrictions, entering a third phase of reopening Friday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed 1,622 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 117,455.

With an additional 86 deaths, fatalities so far across the state now total 5,270, health officials said.

As of Friday, 3,599 people remained hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 980 were in intensive care units and 593 were on ventilators.

To date, Illinois officials say that more than 850,000 tests have been conducted in the state. That's an increase of 25,513 tests in the last 24 hours and brings the seven-day positivity rate to 8%.

The numbers come as state officials said they believe Illinois may be coming off a peak and starting a downward trend.

All four of Illinois' health regions entered the third phase of reopening Friday, with the exception of Chicago, which plans to begins its own phase three beginning Wednesday.

The move allows for many non-essential businesses to reopen with safety precautions and capacity limits in place and will give restaurants the opportunity to serve customers using outdoor dining.

"While some restrictions are lifting we must still take personal responsibility," IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Friday.