Whole Foods Employee at Chicago Store Tests Positive for Coronavirus

An employee at the Whole Foods Sauganash location on the North Side has tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesman confirmed Sunday.

The employee, who works at 6020 N. Cicero Ave., is in quarantine, according to the Whole Foods spokesman, who declined to provide further information “out of respect for the privacy of our Team Members.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, the store performed an additional cleaning and disinfection, on top of our current enhanced sanitation measures,” the spokesman said.

In addition to implementing social distancing guidelines among employees and customers, Whole Foods stores are closing up to two hours early each day to give employees more time restock shelves, sanitized the stores and rest, the spokesman said.

Managers at the Sauganash location could not be reached for comment Sunday evening.

