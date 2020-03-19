Chicago Police Department Confirms Case of COVID-19

A member of the Chicago Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19, the department announced Thursday.

Few details were released about the case, but spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the person will remain at home until medically cleared.

The department is working with the Chicago Department of Public Health to identify potential contacts who may have interacted with the person.

A thorough cleaning and disinfection of the facility where the employee was stationed was underway, Guglielmi said.

"There is nothing more important than the health and welfare of our police officers so that they can effectively serve and safeguard the people of Chicago," he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, two members of the Chicago Fire Department have also tested positive for coronavirus, fire officials announced Wednesday.

The CFD was alerted to the latest case by a “local health care facility,” and the member was being treated at a hospital, according to CFD spokesman Larry Langford. Those in close contact were advised to self-quarantine as a precaution.

Langford confirmed that the member is on “the EMS side of things,” but declined to disclose their rank. However, he also said that officials believe the person did not pick up the virus while on the job.

CFD officials are still waiting for the case to be confirmed by the Chicago Department of Public Health.

On Tuesday, health officials said a CFD paramedic was diagnosed with coronavirus and is now in quarantine at home.