236 New Coronavirus Cases in Illinois, Bringing Statewide Total to 1,285

An additional 236 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Illinois, along with three additional deaths, health officials said Monday, increasing the statewide case total to 1,285 in 31 counties.

The three new deaths, which lift the state to 12 fatalities total associated with COVID-19, were reported in Cook County and included two men in their 80s and a man in his 90s.

In the March 23 briefing, Gov. J.B. Pritzker revealed updates on the state’s plan to meet demand for personal protective equipment.

The new case total number marks a jump from the 1,049 cases reported Sunday, which included an infant, and health officials say the number will continue to rise.

The uptick comes just two days after Illinois began a stay-at-home order, which officials hope will help "bend the curve" of increasing cases across the state.

In Chicago, a public health order requires anyone who is showing symptoms or has been diagnosed with coronavirus to stay in their homes, with few exceptions.

Cases have so far been reported in Chicago as well as Adams, Christian, Champaign, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Madison, McHenry, McLean, Peoria, Sangamon, St. Clair, Washington, Whiteside, Will, Williamson, Winnebago and Woodford counties.

Health officials pointed out Friday that they're working to increase testing capacity by collaborating with hospitals to conduct testing at their facilities.

In addition, the Illinois Department of Public Health is working with federal agencies and retailers such as Wal-Mart, and Walgreens to set up drive-thru testing sites in the hardest hit areas of the state, according to a news release.

On Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker extended the statewide schools' closure through April 7, and added he's not certain when schools will be able to safely reopen.

