List of Canceled Events in Chicago Area Due to Coronavirus

Concern over the number of coronavirus cases growing both in and around Chicago has prompted the cancellation or postponement of several events in the area.

And it's not just in Chicago. With major St. Patrick's Day events canceled in Dublin, the Coachella music festival rescheduled to October, South by Southwest canceled in Austin and major sporting events around the world coming to a halt, the list continues to grow. (Stay updated here)

Here's a look at what has been canceled in the Chicago area so far:

Chicago's St. Patrick's Day parades, Chicago River dyeing: The downtown Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade, which was set for Saturday, as well as Sunday's South Side Irish Parade and the Northwest Side parades will not step off as a coronavirus outbreak continues to bring more cases in Chicago and surrounding suburbs. The annual dyeing of the Chicago River will also be rescheduled "to a later date," city officials said.

Naval Station Great Lakes suspends in-person graduation ceremony: Amid coronavirus concerns, the Navy’s boot camp in north suburban Chicago will prohibit guests from attending graduation ceremonies.

World Kidney Day event: "Out of an abundance of caution to protect our constituents' health, the [National Kidney Foundation of Illinois] and Chicago State University have made the decision to postpone our World Kidney Day event originally scheduled for March 12th."

Annual Humanitarian Awards Dinner at Illinois Holocaust Museum: "Due to the uncertainties around COVID-19, Museum leadership has decided to cancel the event, which was scheduled for March 12. This was a difficult decision for our Museum, and ultimately the concern for our Survivors, speakers, and guests won out."

Baby Talks lecture, perinatal classes at Franciscan Health: "The opening seminar in the Franciscan Health Family Birth Center’s 'Baby Talks' OB/GYN lecture series has been canceled after recommendations to limit gatherings to avoid exposure to COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). The seminar was scheduled for Wednesday, March 11 at the Health Resource Center in Franciscan Health Hammond. Registration for the seminar was required, and those who registered have been notified."

University of Chicago events: All speaker series events through April 15, a D.C. Spring Break Trek and the Detroit-Flint Trek, both scheduled for March 22-25, and the Bridging the Divide Trek, scheduled for April 3-5, have all been canceled. In additional, "non-essential travel is prohibited and events where more than 100 people are expected to gather are canceled effective immediately through April 15," the university said.

Ace Spring Convention: Ace Hardware canceled its spring convention in Chicago due to coronavirus.

Oracle conference: Oracle canceled its upcoming conference in Chicago, set to be held at McCormick Place at March 24-26, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Inspired Home Show: The Inspired Home Show, which was scheduled to take place March 14-17 at the McCormick Place in Chicago, was canceled. The show is one of the large annual events at McCormick Place and brings around 60,000 people from around the world to Chicago, said Danny Ecker with Crain's Chicago Business.

Chicago Roboto Conference: The Chicago Roboto Conference—a tech event for android developers from around the world—canceled its downtown event due to the virus. The conference was set to take place in September.

Fight for Air Climb at Presidential Towers: The American Lung Association in Greater Chicago's Fight for Air Climb at the Presidential Towers was also canceled.