Chicago police are looking for the person who sexually abused a girl at the Museum of Science and Industry after she became separated from her group, authorities said.

The crime in question occurred on Thursday at the museum, 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Chicago police on Saturday issued a community alert, explaining the 10-year-old girl, who had been separated from her group, was approached by the suspect, who offered to help her find the group. The child was taken to the museum's second floor, at which point she asked to use the restroom, police said.

The girl was using the restroom when the suspect entered the room, crawled under the stall door and touched the child's genital area with his hand, police said. The girl then kicked toward the offender, who fled from the restroom.

The suspect is described as being between 30 to 40 years old, 160 to 180 pounds and approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall to 6 feet 3 inches tall. He is believed to have curly, light brown hair, a beard and a tattoo on his neck of a roaring lion.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810.