Minivan crashes into dugout at Woodstock baseball field after children inside mistakenly put car into drive while adjusting radio

No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a dugout at a baseball field in Woodstock, authorities said.

According to police, officers responded just after 9:40 a.m. to the Field of Dreams in Emricson Park for reports of a traffic crash, and discovered a green Toyota Sienna crashed into the first base dugout, with the airbag on the driver's side deployed.

Authorities said the vehicle was occupied by four children who ranged in age from 12 to 13 years old while the parents who owned the vehicle watched an ongoing baseball game.

Upon collecting statements from the children inside the vehicle as well as others nearby, it is believed that the vehicle, which was not heard to be running by those nearby, was slipped into drive accidentally while trying to adjust the radio.

The vehicle rolled forward down a nearby hill and crashed into the concrete dugout. Members of the Hampshire baseball team, who were inside the dugout at the time, were unharmed, according to fire officials.

Police said three of the four children inside the vehicle were transported to a local hospital, with one child sustaining a laceration on their leg and the other two children being transported out of precaution.

According to fire officials, several people watching the game helped alert others to the vehicle, safely removing them from its path and helping to prevent a "catastrophic incident."

No citations have been issued and the crash is under investigation by police.