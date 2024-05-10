U.S. Social Security Administration

Social Security Administration releases list of ‘most popular' boy, girl names in the US for 2023

According to the agency, the top baby names list for each state comes out later this month

By Francie Swidler

Do you know one-year-old baby named Liam? Or Olivia? You might, the Social Security Administration said.

According to a press release issued Friday, Liam was the most popular boy baby name for 2023 in the U.S. Olivia was the most popular name for baby girls in 2023, the release added.

Those two names both held the same title of "most popular" boy and girl names for the past five years, the agency said.

In addition to Liam and Olivia, for the fifth consecutive year, Noah took the second slot for most popular boy name, and Emma took the No 2. spot for most popular girl name.

The only new name appearing in the top 10 list for the 2023 calendar year was Mateo, the release said.

According to the release, the agency began compiling "top baby names" lists in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. The agency this year also compiled a list for the "fastest rising boys' and girls' names of 2023," noting that pop culture and social media often plays a role.

"The fastest rising girl’s name, Kaeli, went viral in 2023," the release stated. "Parents must have really smashed the ‘like’ button for YouTube and TikTok star Kaeli McEwen (also known as Kaeli Mae), who routinely promotes a clean, tidy, and neutral-aesthetic lifestyle."

The agency also pointed out that Chozen, the second-fastest rising boys' name for 2023, was a character on the hit Netflix show Cobra Kai.

According to the agency, the top baby names list for each state comes out later this month.

Each of the baby name lists are below.

Top 10 boys' names in 2023:

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. James
  5. Elijah
  6. Mateo
  7. Theodore
  8. Henry
  9. Lucas
  10. William

Top 10 girls' names in 2023:

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Charlotte
  4. Amelia
  5. Sophia
  6. Mia
  7. Isabella
  8. Ava
  9. Evelyn
  10. Luna

Top 5 fastest rising boys' names in 2023:

  1. Izael
  2. Chozen
  3. Eiden
  4. Cassian
  5. Kyren

Top 5 fastest rising girls' names in 2023:

  1. Kaeli
  2. Alitzel
  3. Emryn
  4. Adhara
  5. Azari

