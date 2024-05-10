Illinois iLottery player wins nearly $750,000 on Twenty 20s jackpot

An online lottery player in Illinois came away with a lucky win Wednesday night, scoring a jackpot prize of $746,348 on the Fast Play Twenty 20s game, lottery officials said.

Twenty 20s is an Illinois-only progressive jackpot game, with a jackpot starting at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide, both online and in-person, until there is a winner.

Thus far in 2024, over 408,000 winning tickets have been sold, winning players over $23.5 million in prizes.

According to the Illinois Lottery, winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

