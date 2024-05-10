Illinois Lottery

Illinois iLottery player wins nearly $750,000 on Twenty 20s jackpot

By NBC Chicago Staff

Dickies-arena
Scott Olson/Getty Images

An online lottery player in Illinois came away with a lucky win Wednesday night, scoring a jackpot prize of $746,348 on the Fast Play Twenty 20s game, lottery officials said.

Twenty 20s is an Illinois-only progressive jackpot game, with a jackpot starting at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide, both online and in-person, until there is a winner.

Watch 24/7 free news online with NBC 5 Chicago’s stream

Thus far in 2024, over 408,000 winning tickets have been sold, winning players over $23.5 million in prizes.

According to the Illinois Lottery, winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

More information on Fast Play Twenty 20s and other games offered by the Illinois Lottery can be found here.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Illinois Lottery
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us