Chicago eatery named on ranking of steakhouses most frequently cited as the nation's best

A Chicago restaurant was named on a ranking of steakhouses that have been most frequently cited on lists of the nation's best, according to a recent study from Earthweb.

According to Earthweb, the study collected every available steakhouse rating list, online consumer reviews and expert food critiques to determine which eateries were named as the nation's best most frequently.

The result is a top 10 "best of the best" list, which ended up with three Midwestern steakhouses, including the list's top ranking.

According to the list, St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis is the best in the country, operating in the same location since 1902.

The restaurant is no stranger to accolades, as it was named an "American classic" by the James Beard Foundation in 2012, one of only two establishments in Indiana to receive the honor.

As for Chicago's representation, Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse was ranked ninth on Earthweb's top 10.

Opening its downtown location in 1989, Gibsons was praised in the ranking for their generous portions, extensive wine list and offerings of USDA Prime Angus beef and grass-fed Australian beef.

A look at the full top 10 can be found below:

St. Elmo's Steakhouse, Indianapolis Bern's Steak House, Tampa Peter Luger, Brooklyn & Manhattan Barclay Prime, Philadelphia CUT, Los Angeles Keen's Steakhouse Restaurant, New York Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, Dallas & Houston Murray's, Minneapolis Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse, Chicago House of Prime Rib, San Francisco

More information on Earthweb can be found here.