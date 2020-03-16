12 New Coronavirus Cases in Illinois, Total Now at 105

An additional 12 coronavirus cases were reported in Illinois Monday, bringing the total statewide to 105.

Both Peoria and Will counties reported cases for the first time, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Additional cases were reported in the City of Chicago as well as Champaign, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Sangamon, St. Clair, Whiteside, Winnebago and Woodford counties.

At a news conference Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that mandatory gatherings of 50 people or more be canceled in accordance with new guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"This was a difficult decision, but it's what the medical experts and the scientists tell us we must do," he said.

In an effort to minimize the spread of the virus, all Illinois restaurants and bars will be closed for dine-in customers starting at 9 p.m. The temporary closure will continue through March 30, but delivery, drive-thru and curbside pickup options will still be allowed.

Also on Monday, all Illinois casinos closed for 14 days in accordance to guidelines issued by the state gaming board.

Illinois announced 29 new cases one day earlier, increasing the total number in the state to 93. On Saturday, health officials announced an additional 20 cases, including one at a long-term care facility in DuPage County.

At a news conference Saturday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker once again called on residents to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak as an additional 16 cases were announced in the state.

In total, approximately 1,600 specimen associated with the coronavirus have been tested at Illinois state labs, Illinois Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Saturday. More than 300 specimen were processed Friday alone, Dr. Ezike added.

Also on Saturday, President Trump announced the United States will broaden its European travel ban, adding the United Kingdom and Ireland to its list of affected countries.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday that all schools in Illinois will close due to the coronavirus.

Gov. Pritzker previously announced all schools in Illinois, including Chicago Public Schools, will be closed until the end of March, as the number of cases continues to rise.

All Illinois schools, including Chicago Public Schools, will be closed starting Tuesday until the end of March. However, CPS facilities will be open to provide free meals to children. The Archdiocese of Chicago also suspended all public church services and celebrations of Mass "in order to slow the spread” of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the week, Chicago and state officials announced the city's St. Patrick's Day parades and iconic river dyeing were postponed amid coronavirus concerns.

The postponement of the festivities come as several other major events and cultural destinations around the city and U.S. were canceled or postponed.

For a list of Chicago-area event cancellations, click here.

Major League Baseball announced Thursday it canceled the rest of its spring training game schedule and delayed the start of the season by at least two weeks. The National Hockey League also said it is pausing its season, following the NBA in doing the same. The NCAA also announced the cancellation of the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments.

