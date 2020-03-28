coronavirus

465 New Coronavirus Cases in Illinois Total to 3,491 With 47 Deaths

As of Saturday evening, a total of 43 counties were reporting cases statewide

NBCUniversal, Inc.

An additional 465 coronavirus cases were reported in Illinois on Saturday, health officials said, bringing the state total to 3,491 with 47 deaths.

The state's first infant death related to coronavirus was reported along with the death of an Illinois Department of Human Services employee, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

Among counties reporting their first cases Saturday were Carroll, Fayette and Macon, increasing the number of counties reporting cases to 43.

The deaths reported Saturday occurred in Cook, McHenry, Kane, Lake and Will counties, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The announcement of new cases comes on the seventh day of the state's stay-at-home order, which remains in effect until April 7.

One day earlier, Illinois saw an increase of 488 coronavirus cases, lifting the state total to 3,026 with 34 deaths.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot gave a passionate speech pleading with city residents to stay home.

Earlier this week, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned that the city could see upwards of 40,000 hospitalizations in the coming weeks and as U.S. health experts worry Cook County could become one of the nation's next hotspots.

"Forty thousand hospitalizations. Not 40,000 cases, but 40,000 people who require acute care in a hospital setting," Lightfoot said. "That number will break our healthcare system... This will push our city to the brink."

For a list of Chicago-area closures and cancellations, click here.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusChicagoIllinoiscoronavirus in illinoisgovernor pritzker
