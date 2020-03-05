Live Chat: Illinois Experts Answer Your Coronavirus Questions Friday

Do you have questions about coronavirus, or COVID-19? We're bringing in three medical experts -- an Illinois infectious disease doctor, a Cook County senior medical officer and an internal medicine physician -- on Friday to answer them.

Between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Friday, submit your questions in the chat below. Just type your name in "Display Name," hit "Sign In" and type your question, no further sign-in required.

Your questions will be answered live by Dr. Theresa Rowe, geriatrician and infectious disease doctor at Northwestern Memorial Hospital; Dr. Rachel Rubin, a senior medical officer with the Cook County Department of Public Health; and Dr. Jacqueline Ivey-Brown, an internal medicine physician at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Please note: Our experts will not give patient-specific medical advice.

Dr. Theresa Rowe is a geriatrician and infectious disease doctor who can address viral outbreaks in nursing homes, like the situation in Washington state. Dr. Rowe can give context to the situation and offer the following: risk for older adults and those in care facilities; what people with loved ones in nursing facilities should consider; and tips for older adults to avoid viruses, including COVID-19 and flu.

Dr. Rachel Rubin is a Senior Medical Officer with the Cook County Department of Public Health, Cook County Health, and her areas of responsibility within the health department include oversight for the Communicable Diseases and Environmental Health Services units. She has also been a practicing internist for over 30 years with a focus in out-patient HIV care, and a specialist in Occupational and Environmental Medicine as well as Public Health.

Dr. Jacqueline Ivey-Brown is an internal medicine physician with Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. "I am proactive instead of reactive in regards to my patient's healthcare. Preventive healthcare is the cornerstone of my practice. I use it to help my patients live long and healthy lives."

For full coverage on coronavirus cases in Illinois, head here.