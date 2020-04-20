Illinois Reports 1,151 New Cases of Coronavirus, 59 Additional Deaths

With 10 days left in Illinois' stay-at-home order, the state reported another rise in cases, lifting the total since the pandemic began to 31,508.

The number marks an additional 1,151 cases since Sunday.

Fifty-nine fatalities were also reported in the last 24 hours. The statewide death toll from the virus now sits at 1,349.

Almost all of Illinois' 102 counties are now reporting cases, with just seven having no cases so far.

Illinois remains under a stay-at-home order through April 30, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker says a decision on whether that date will be extended is coming.

Five northern Illinois mayors have asked Gov. J.B. Pritzker for the authority to reopen businesses next month, urging local control over restrictions and “common sense modifications."

The request comes as protests over the restrictions have taken place at state capitals, including a handful of people who demonstrated Sunday in Springfield.

Multiple suburbs in the Chicago area now require residents to cover their faces in public places. Meanwhile, some locations in the city and its suburbs have started postponing deadlines and even canceling summer camp programs.

Still, despite the consistent rise in cases and deaths, Illinois officials have said the state appears to be flattening its curve as the statewide "doubling rate" slows.