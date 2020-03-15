Sheridan Math and Science Academy to Close Monday Due to New Coronavirus Case

Chicago's Sheridan Math and Science Academy will be closed Monday after a member of the school contracted the coronavirus, according to a letter sent to parents.

In the letter, Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson didn't specify whether the person who contracted the coronavirus is a student, staff member or faculty member.

The school will be closed one day ahead of the statewide closure previously announced by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. All CPS schools plan to reopen March 30.

The case announced Sunday night marks the second for CPS. Earlier this month, the district announced a classroom aide at Vaughn Occupational High School on the city's Northwest Side had contracted the virus.