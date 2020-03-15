Chicago Public Schools

Sheridan Math and Science Academy to Close Monday Due to New Coronavirus Case

The school will be closed Monday - one day ahead of the statewide closure announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker

Chicago's Sheridan Math and Science Academy will be closed Monday after a member of the school contracted the coronavirus, according to a letter sent to parents.

In the letter, Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson didn't specify whether the person who contracted the coronavirus is a student, staff member or faculty member.

The school will be closed one day ahead of the statewide closure previously announced by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. All CPS schools plan to reopen March 30.

Local

Chicago Shootings 2 hours ago

At Least 1 Killed, 17 Injured in Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

Chicago Public Schools 4 hours ago

All Chicago Public Schools to Offer Free Meal Pickup During Coronavirus Closure

The case announced Sunday night marks the second for CPS. Earlier this month, the district announced a classroom aide at Vaughn Occupational High School on the city's Northwest Side had contracted the virus.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Public Schoolscoronavirus
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us