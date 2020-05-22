2,758 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Illinois, With State 1 Week Away From Phase 3

An additional 2,758 coronavirus cases were reported in Illinois Friday, with much of the state on track to enter phase three of the state's reopening plan in one week.

The new cases lift the statewide total 105,444.

Health officials also confirmed 110 additional deaths in the last 24 hours. The state's death toll is now at 4,715, according to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Testing statewide neared 700,000 since the state began conducting coronavirus tests, health officials reported.

A total of 3,928 coronavirus patients remained hospitalized as of Thursday evening with 1,060 of those individuals in intensive care units and 589 on ventilators.

All four state healthcare regions remain within the limits outlined by the governor's phased reopening plan, meaning that they will likely be eligible to move to phase three of the plan by month's end. Chicago's mayor, however, has announced the city won't reach phase three until at least early June.

Illinois remains under a stay-at-home order through May 30, but some regions could begin loosening restrictions as early as May 29.