Phase 3 in Illinois: What’s Allowed and What Can Reopen

With much of Illinois on track to enter the next phase of reopening at the end of the month, changes are in store.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced a series of revisions to the state’s phased reopening plan.

May 20 briefing: Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces changes to phase three of Illinois’ reopening plan.

So what will the state look like as it enters its third phase?

Here's a breakdown of what will and won't be allowed:

Gatherings:

All gatherings of 10 people or fewer are allowed

Travel:

Travel should follow IDPH and CDC approved guidance

Healthcare:

All health care providers are open with DPH approved safety guidance

Education and child care:

Remote learning in P-12 schools and higher education

Limited child care and summer programs open with IDPH approved safety guidance

Outdoor recreation:

State parks open

Activities permitted in groups of 10 or fewer with social distancing.

Campgrounds will be allowed to open, with proper social distancing procedures in place

Groups of 10 or fewer people will also be allowed to travel together on boats, but must continue to wear masks when social distancing is not possible

Golfers will be allowed to play in groups of up to four. Carts will also be allowed, but will still only be allowed to transport one golfer, unless the two golfers have been living together during the stay-at-home order

Driving ranges will be allowed to reopen, and the Illinois Department of Public Health will provide guidance on how to safely reopen those practice facilities.

Outdoor shooting ranges and paintball courses will also be allowed to reopen, with guidelines in place

Businesses: