Six Flags addresses rumors of potential park closures

Though Six Flags Great America in Gurnee is now closed for the season, theme park enthusiasts have mostly been met with good news in the past few months, with tantalizing new attraction announcements at several parks following the merger of Six Flags and Cedar Fair, previously the nation's two largest amusement park operators.

However, rumors regarding the potential closure of parks within the company's portfolio emerged this week following a quarterly report, according to The Independent.

Following the merger of the two companies in July, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has 42 amusement and water parks across the United States, Canada and Mexico in its portfolio.

Despite the rumors of imminent park closures, a spokesperson for the company said such discussion is unfounded.

"We have no plans to close parks," spokesperson Gary Rhoades said in a request for comment.

Though the company is not closing any parks, November has marked the start of the demolition of the former Six Flags New Orleans, which has sat abandoned since the landfall of Hurricane Katrina in August 2005.

As for Six Flags Great America, 2025 will mark the opening of the park's 16th roller coaster, Wrath of Rakshasa. The new coaster is the park's first "dive coaster," seating guests seven riders across in three rows while featuring a beyond vertical drop and five inversions.