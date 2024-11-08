Slick City, Illinois first-ever indoor, waterless slide park is now open in the Chicago suburbs -- and its filled with giant, colorful slides that are for adults, too.

NBC 5 and Chicago Today's Matthew Rodrigues visited the 40,000 square-foot action park in North Aurora Friday, to catch a glimpse of exactly what a slide park for all-ages looks like -- and take a spin on some of the slides.

According to the park, Slick City Action Park, located at 1830 Town Center in North Aurora, opened earlier this fall. It's the first of its kind in Illinois, according to a press release, with eight huge dry slides, two air basketball courts, an air dodgeball court, a trapeze, zipline, jungle gyms, an arcade and more.

The slides range in length and speed, ranging from "Mega Launch," "Big Wave," "Avalanche" and "Cowabunga."

"Ready, set, launch!" a description of "Mega Launch" said. "Take sliding to new heights -- literally! Hold on tight for the ride of your life."

While parts of the park are designed towards younger children, the park says its "revolutionary engineering" is designed for all ages. According to the park, 20% of its guests are over the age of 18.

"Parents are getting in on the action," Kevin Dugal, Slick City North Aurora's VP of Operations said. "Cousins, older siblings."

According to a spokesperson, the eight slides at the Aurora location are for those age four and up, with tickets starting at $13.99.

Slick City Action Park aims to open 500 locations across the United States, with spots already open in Colorado, Texas and Arizona. More locations are planned for additional cities, including Chandler, Arizona, and Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, the release said.

More information about the park and hours can be found here.

Here's a sneak peek into what the North Aurora location looks like: