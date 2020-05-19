1,545 New Coronavirus Cases, 146 Additional Deaths Reported in Illinois

Illinois health officials reported 1,545 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, with 146 additional deaths related to the virus.

That lifts the state's total number of confirmed infections so far to 98,030. The state's death toll is now at 4,379, according to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Over the last 24 hours, 18,443 test results have been returned, with 8.4 percent of tests coming back positive. The total number of tests conducted since the pandemic began now sits at 621,684 as of Tuesday.

Hospitalization numbers have remained largely constant in the state, with 4,120 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 1,096 using ICU beds as of Monday. Of the state's 5,469 staffed ventilators, 636 were being used by coronavirus patients at that time.

All four state healthcare regions remain within the limits prescribed by the governor's phased reopening plan, meaning that they will likely be eligible to move to phase three of the plan by month's end.

Illinois remains under a stay-at-home order through May 30, but some regions could begin loosening restrictions as early as May 29.