488 New Coronavirus Cases Lift Illinois Total Over 3K With 34 Deaths

Illinois saw an increase of 488 coronavirus cases overnight, lifting the state total to 3,026 with 34 deaths as health experts warn the virus could soon consume Illinois and its hospitals.

The cases have been reported in more than three dozen counties across the state and patients range in age from less than 1 year old to 99 years old. Among counties reporting their first cases Friday were Bureau, Henry and Iroquois.

Illinois also reported eight new deaths in the last day.

According to data as of Friday, 86% of the state's fatalities so far have been in patients 60 years of age of older.

The uptick comes on the sixth day of the state's stay-at-home order, which remains in effect until April 7.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot gave a passionate speech pleading with city residents to stay home.

It also comes as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned that the city could see upwards of 40,000 hospitalizations in the coming weeks and as U.S. health experts worry Cook County could become one of the nation's next hotspots.

"Forty thousand hospitalizations. Not 40,000 cases, but 40,000 people who require acute care in a hospital setting," Lightfoot said. "That number will break our healthcare system... This will push our city to the brink."

For a list of Chicago-area closures and cancellations, click here.