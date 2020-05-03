Illinois Reports Nearly 3,000 New Coronavirus Cases Sunday

Nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in Illinois, as the state set a new single-day record for COVID-19 tests performed.

According to data from the governor's office, the state performed 19,417 coronavirus tests over the last 24 hours, shattering the previous single-day high. The testing total for the state is now 319,313 tests since the pandemic began.

A total of 2,994 new cases of the virus were reported on Sunday, bringing the state's total number of COVID-19 cases to 61,499.

Approximately 15.4 percent of tests returned Sunday yielded positive COVID-19 diagnoses, according to statistics provided by officials.

Illinois reported 63 additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,618.