Illinois Reports Highest 24-Hour Death Toll Since Coronavirus Pandemic Began

Illinois reported more than 170 additional coronavirus deaths Tuesday, the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began in the state.

The state reported a total of 176 fatalities since Monday, lifting the death toll statewide to 2,838.

There were a total of 2,122 new infections among the 13,139 people tested in the last 24 hours. The statewide total for confirmed cases now sits at 65,962, with 346,286 tests administered since the pandemic began.

The news comes as Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state's five-phased reopening plan, which could begin later this month.

Pritzker has urged residents to focus on the state's positivity rate, or the number of tests that come back positive compared to the total number of people tested.

"We talk about each day how many new people and that's really something to keep an eye on. The total numbers of people? Less important to keep an eye on, because the truth is we haven't tested everybody in the state and no state has and the numbers that get reported are really a function of how many tests we do," Pritzker said Sunday. "So we're looking at the new positive tests and comparing those to the total number of tests that were done for that day and it gives us a positivity rate that we want to track."

He noted that Illinois is "doing a lot more testing than most places in the country" and he would discourage people from "just looking at the gross number of tests that are being done."

"Many other places are choosing not to test, which means that they don't show new cases. Because it's not a confirmed case, it doesn't get counted usually," Pritzker said. "So I would just say that I'd ignore a little bit the gross testing numbers and instead look at the positivity rate. How many people did we test? Among the people we tested how many tested positive? That is a number that ought to be going down for us. That's varied between about 21 and 15 percent. We want it to go down even further. It's an indication that there is a, you know, a lower infection rate across the state."

Tuesday's positivity rate sat at around 16 percent, a drop from 17 percent a day earlier.