Illinois Reports 2,450 New Coronavirus Cases, 105 Additional Deaths Saturday

More than 2,500 Illinois residents have now died due to coronavirus, as the state reported 105 additional deaths on Saturday afternoon.

In all, 2,559 residents have passed away due to COVID-19 complications since the pandemic began.

State officials also reported 2,450 new cases of the virus, bringing the state's total number of positive tests to 58,505.

In addition, state officials reported that 15,208 tests had been completed in the last 24 hours, bringing the state's total number of tests performed to nearly 300,000 over the life of the pandemic.

A total of 16 percent of the tests performed over the last 24 hours resulted in positive tests. Just over 19.5 percent of tests have resulted in positive COVID-19 cases, according to state data.