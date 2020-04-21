Illinois Reports 1,551 New Cases of Coronavirus, 119 Additional Deaths

Illinois' coronavirus count continues to climb as new cases and deaths are reported with state officials saying a peak still has not been reached.

Tuesday's data showed an increase of 1,551 cases, lifting the statewide total to 33,059. There were 119 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total toll of the virus to 1,468.

April 20 briefing: Gov. J.B. Pritzker discusses hospitalization rates and ventilator usage across Illinois.

Almost all of Illinois' 102 counties are now reporting cases.

Illinois remains under a stay-at-home order through April 30, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker says a decision on whether that date will be extended is coming.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot indicated Tuesday the order could be extended through May and possibly even June.

Meanwhile, protests over the restrictions have taken place at state capitals, including a handful of people who demonstrated Sunday in Springfield.

Multiple suburbs in the Chicago area now require residents to cover their faces in public places and some locations in the city and its suburbs have started postponing deadlines and even canceling summer camp programs.

Major Chicago festivals set for May and June have been canceled, including both the city's gospel and blues festivals.

Still, despite the consistent rise in cases and deaths, Illinois officials have said the state appears to be flattening its curve as the statewide "doubling rate" slows.

Pritzker said Tuesday models predict coronavirus cases in Illinois may peak sometime in mid-May, a date later than initially forecast thanks to social distancing and the state's stay-at-home order.