Illinois Sets Single-Day Testing Record as 2,268 New Coronavirus Cases Reported

Illinois marked a single-day record for coronavirus testing Thursday as an additional 2,268 coronavirus cases were reported statewide, bringing the state's total number of cases to 102,686.

Health officials also confirmed 87 additional deaths in the last 24 hours. The state's death toll is now at 4,607, according to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

One day earlier, Illinois surpassed the threshold of 100,000 cases as state health officials reported an additional 2,388 individuals who contracted the virus.

Over the last 24 hours, 29,307 test results have been returned, setting a single-day testing record, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. The total number of tests conducted since the pandemic began sits at 672,020 as of Thursday.

The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate from May 12-18 stands at 14%.

Health officials also announced a total of 4,107 patients remained hospitalized with the coronavirus with 1,088 of those individuals in intensive care units and 609 on ventilators.

All four state healthcare regions remain within the limits outlined by the governor's phased reopening plan, meaning that they will likely be eligible to move to phase three of the plan by month's end.

Illinois remains under a stay-at-home order through May 30, but some regions could begin loosening restrictions as early as May 29.