More Than 2,500 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Illinois Sunday

Health officials in Illinois have reported more than 2,500 new cases of coronavirus, along with 67 additional deaths Sunday.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, 2,508 new cases of the virus were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 110,304 cases.

Sunday's 67 additional deaths bring the state's death toll to 4,856 people since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, Illinois officials say that 25,674 new test results were confirmed by state labs, bringing the statewide total to 747,921 tests.

According to data from IDPH, the rolling positivity rate on those tests now stands at 12 percent over the last seven days.

All numbers are still pointing to the state being able to move to Phase Three of the "Restore Illinois" plan, with positivity rates, hospitalization data and ventilator usage still falling within appropriate margins in all four healthcare regions across the state.