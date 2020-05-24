coronavirus illinois

More Than 2,500 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Illinois Sunday

A hospital staff member holds a coronavirus testing swab during the COVID-19 pandemic on May 4, 2020.
Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Health officials in Illinois have reported more than 2,500 new cases of coronavirus, along with 67 additional deaths Sunday.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, 2,508 new cases of the virus were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 110,304 cases.

Sunday's 67 additional deaths bring the state's death toll to 4,856 people since the pandemic began.

Local

coronavirus illinois 4 mins ago

By the Numbers: Where Illinois Stands on Positivity Rates, ICU Beds Needed to Reopen

Woodlawn 11 mins ago

Two Hospitalized After CTA Bus Struck by Vehicle Involved in a Shooting

Over the last 24 hours, Illinois officials say that 25,674 new test results were confirmed by state labs, bringing the statewide total to 747,921 tests.

According to data from IDPH, the rolling positivity rate on those tests now stands at 12 percent over the last seven days.

All numbers are still pointing to the state being able to move to Phase Three of the "Restore Illinois" plan, with positivity rates, hospitalization data and ventilator usage still falling within appropriate margins in all four healthcare regions across the state.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus illinois
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us