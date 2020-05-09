More Than 2,300 New Coronavirus Cases Reported, With 111 Additional Deaths

More than 2,300 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state of Illinois in the last 24 hours, along with 111 additional deaths.

With the new test results, more than 76,000 people statewide have been diagnosed with the virus since the pandemic began, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. A total of 76,085 people have tested positive for the virus.

The state’s new death toll stands at 3,349, according to the IDPH.

State officials reported 16,617 additional tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 14 percent.

A total of 416,331 tests have been conducted statewide since the beginning of the pandemic.