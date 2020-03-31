Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Cook County state’s attorney’s office Monday announced its first case of an employee who was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The employee works at the Cook County Domestic Violence Court Building, 555 W. Harrison St., the state’s attorney’s office said in a statement. They last reported to work March 24.

Officials are tracking down anyone who may have been in contact with the employee over the last two weeks, the state’s attorney’s office said.

March 30 briefing: Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike discusses that latest confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois.

Last week, an employee with the Cook County clerk’s office who works in the same building tested positive for the coronavirus.

The location received a deep cleaning March 25, and the employees who worked there will be sent home for two weeks, the state’s attorney’s office said.

On Monday, Illinois health officials announced 461 new COVID-19 cases, raising the state’s tally to 5,057. So far, 73 people have died from the virus.