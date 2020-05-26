1,178 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Illinois as Deaths Near 5,000

With much of Illinois just days away from the next phase of reopening, the state reported more than 1,100 new coronavirus cases and 39 additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed 1,178 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 113,195.

The 39 additional deaths lift the state's total fatalities to 4,923. It also marks the first time the state has seen a decrease in fatalities week-over-week, according to IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

Over the last 24 hours, Illinois officials say that 17,230 new test results were confirmed by state labs, bringing the statewide total to 786,794 tests.

The state's positivity rate for the last week averaged 9.2 percent as of Tuesday.

Those metrics, among others like hospitalization and ventilator usage, point to all four regions of the state being able to move to phase three of the "Restore Illinois" reopening plan later this week.

As of Tuesday, all four of Illinois' health regions remained on track to enter the third phase of reopening on May 29, one day before the end of the statewide stay-at-home order.