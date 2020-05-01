Illinois Reports Largest Daily Rise in Cases as New Stay-at-Home Order Takes Effect

On the same day Illinois' modified stay-at-home order took effect, the state reported more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily increase in the state since the pandemic began.

There were 3,137 additional cases confirmed in the last 24 hours, health officials announced. That brings the state total to 56,055.

The state also reported an additional 105 fatalities, lifting the total number of deaths associated with the virus to 2,457.

The additional cases and deaths come as officials believe Illinois is near a peak.

Illinois' modified stay-at-home order took effect Friday, though Gov. J.B. Pritzker is currently in a legal battle over the extension.

The new order mandates face coverings for all Illinois residents who must go to public spaces, like grocery stores, where social distancing isn't possible. It also allows for the reopening of several businesses across the state, as well as golf courses and state parks.

Meanwhile, dozens of people gathered in Chicago's Loop to protest the new order, calling for Pritzker to reopen the state.

As of Thursday, nearly 5,000 people remained hospitalized for coronavirus. Of the 4,953 in hospitals, 1,289 were in the intensive care unit and 785 were on ventilators.

The latest increases are also paired with a rise in testing statewide as more than 250,000 people have been tested across Illinois.

The state has opened additional drive-thru testing sites for anyone experiencing symptoms the last couple weeks.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added six new symptoms associated with COVID-19. The additional symptoms include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.