Illinois Sees Highest Amount of Daily Coronavirus Cases as State Count Nears 40K

Illinois' total number of coronavirus cases climbed to near 40,000 Friday as the state saw its highest number of new daily cases related to the virus.

The state reported 2,724 new cases since Thursday.

"This is the largest 24-hour increase to date," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said, adding, however that the increase comes amid a significant rise in testing.

There were also 108 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities associated with the virus in the state to 1,795.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced an extension of the state's stay-at-home order Thursday, a new mask requirement starting May 1 and the reopening of several types of businesses.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker noted that the state finally topped the 10,000 test milestone he had been aiming for with 16,124 tests conducted since Thursday.

The state most recently opened drive-thru testing sites for anyone experiencing symptoms at two new locations in the state.

Pritzker and Illinois health officials have noted that with increased testing comes higher case counts.

Meanwhile, Pritzker said he plans to extend the state's stay-at-home order through much of May.

The new stay-at-home order now mandates face coverings for all Illinois residents who must go to public spaces like grocery stores, beginning May 1. It also allows for the reopening of several businesses across the state, as well as golf courses and state parks.

Major Chicago festivals set for May and June have been postponed or canceled, including the Chicago Pride Parade and the city's gospel and blues music festivals. Some locations in the city and its suburbs have started postponing deadlines and even canceling summer camp programs and others canceled both Memorial Day and Fourth of July celebrations.