Mundelein Mayor Announces He Tested Positive for Coronavirus: Report

The mayor of north suburban Mundelein has reportedly announced that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Mayor Steve Lentz made a statement about his diagnosis during a virtual village board meeting on Monday, according to the Daily Herald.

Lentz told the Herald he was experiencing "mild symptoms" and his wife also tested positive for the virus, but they were optimistic about recovery.

"Normally, I would never tell our constituents that I have a runny nose, a cold, the flu, or even a broken limb," Lentz said in his statement during Monday's board meeting, according to the Herald. "But given the awful events surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus, as an elected official I feel obligated to disclose that over the weekend I tested positive for this virus."

He went to a coronavirus testing center on Friday after feeling a "scratchy throat" and learned his positive results the following day, Lentz told the Herald. He and his wife have isolated inside their home, according to the Herald.

"My first symptom, a scratchy throat, was so mild I would never have thought I had (the virus)," he told the Herald. "Without the call to social distancing, I think it highly likely that I would have gone about my routine as usual and spread the disease unknowingly."

Health officials announced Monday that an additional 236 cases of COVID-19 had been identified across the state, bringing the total in Illinois to 1,285 in 31 counties.